Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite almost two years back in the Indian market. The tablet offered a big screen and S Pen Stylus on budget. It looks like Samsung is refreshing it with a 2022 edition. A Twitter leaker has now shared the promo images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) giving us a clear idea of what to expect.

By the design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) appears to be the same as its predecessor. The device has the same TFT screen and even the back is exactly the same. The tablet will come with a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1200 pixels. It will have an 8MP single camera at the rear and a 5MP unit at the front.

One of the striking differences between the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) and the 2020’s Tab S6 Lite will be the chipset. The upcoming tablet will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset as opposed to the Exynos 9611 present inside the 2020 model.

It will pack a 7,040mAh battery and have support for 15W fast charging technology. It is expected to come in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options and will be available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G versions. It will have AKG and Dolby Atomos speaker setup.

Initially, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will be launched in some European markets, and later, it could arrive in other regions like India. If it comes to India, we expect it to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) has a 10.4-inch FHD TFT screen. It has a 5:3 aspect ratio and 81.6% screen-to-body ratio. It boasts an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera. The tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging technology. It has stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Tablet comes with S Pen Stylus support and was launched with Android 10 out of the box.