comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Promo Images Leaked
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) promo images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will bring a new chipset as opposed to the Galaxy Tab S6 (2020).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite almost two years back in the Indian market. The tablet offered a big screen and S Pen Stylus on budget. It looks like Samsung is refreshing it with a 2022 edition. A Twitter leaker has now shared the promo images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) giving us a clear idea of what to expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 gets new Pink Gold color in India, gives out iPhone's Rose Gold vibes

By the design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) appears to be the same as its predecessor. The device has the same TFT screen and even the back is exactly the same. The tablet will come with a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1200 pixels. It will have an 8MP single camera at the rear and a 5MP unit at the front. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked in renders, has unchanged design

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears in high resolution renders

One of the striking differences between the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) and the 2020’s Tab S6 Lite will be the chipset. The upcoming tablet will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset as opposed to the Exynos 9611 present inside the 2020 model.

It will pack a 7,040mAh battery and have support for 15W fast charging technology. It is expected to come in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options and will be available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G versions. It will have AKG and Dolby Atomos speaker setup.

Initially, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will be launched in some European markets, and later, it could arrive in other regions like India. If it comes to India, we expect it to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) has a 10.4-inch FHD TFT screen. It has a 5:3 aspect ratio and 81.6% screen-to-body ratio. It boasts an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera. The tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging technology. It has stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Tablet comes with S Pen Stylus support and was launched with Android 10 out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 4:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here
Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED, 5 more laptops in India

Photo Gallery

Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED, 5 more laptops in India

OnePlus Nord 2T lndia launch date tipped online

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T lndia launch date tipped online

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

News

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

India TWS Shipments up 66% YoY in Q2 2022 with boAt maintaining lead

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Pink Gold color: Check price & specs

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Big Daddy Of SUV: महिंद्रा ने जारी किया New Scorpio का नया टीजर, जानें कितनी जबरदस्त दिखती है यह SUV

Free Fire MAX में इस हफ्ते मिलेंगे दो बड़े रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें कैसे फ्री मिलेगा Loot Box और Emote

OnePlus Nord 2T की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग से होगा लैस

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, केवल वीडियो देखकर पा सकते हैं ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire MAX में Bronze Horse Loot Box पाने का शानदार मौका, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999