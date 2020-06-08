comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM on Amazon India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, as the name implies, is a light version of the Galaxy Tab S6. Amazon India has confirmed that it will be available for pre-order starting from 2PM today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India today. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India has listed the tablet on its website, revealing key details. The dedicated landing page for the tablet confirms that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available for pre-order starting 2:00PM IST today. However, there is no word on final price or availability just yet. The confirmation comes just days after Samsung teased the tablet as “coming soon”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite: India launch, pre-order

Samsung India has confirmed that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch in India on June 8. The South Korean technology giant is running a countdown to the launch of the device in the country. The dedicated page for the device suggests that it will be available for purchase via Amazon India. There is also a ‘Notify Me’ button for those interested in the tablet. The listing page also teases key features such as S Pen support, performance and thin and light design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8

Samsung already sells the Galaxy Tab S6 in India starting at Rs 52,999. There is also the Galaxy Tab S5e available starting at Rs 35,999. It is easy to predict that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be priced under Rs 52,999 in India. In terms of specifications, it features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. Powered by an octa-core chipset, the tablet comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5; alongside the Galaxy Fold 2

There is also support for expandable storage up to 1TB via dedicated microSD card slot. The tablet runs Samsung’s One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It does not have extremely thin bezels and there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in the hole-punch cutout. There is a single 8-megapixel camera on the back, which shoots 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0 and GPS support.

