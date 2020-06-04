comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon: Check specifications
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon: Check specifications and more

Samsung India has shared a short video via its official Twitter handle, which says that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tab will be coming to India soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet in a few markets. Now, the company is planning to launch the device in India. Samsung India has shared a short video via its official Twitter handle, which says that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tab will be coming to India soon. The brand hasn’t revealed the exact India launch date, but is expected to share more details soon.

While the pricing details aren’t confirmed yet, it could be close to the one available in China. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at RMB 2,799, which is approximately Rs 30,000 in India. This price is for the WiFi-only version and Samsung is selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same. There is also a higher-end 128GB storage LTE version, which is priced at RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,000).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Specifications and features

As far as specifications and features of the tablet are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with 4GB of RAM option. Also Read – Samsung to kill old ‘S Voice’ assistant on June 1, 2020

There’s no mention of the panel type or the processor. It only notes that the device has an unspecified octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. However, if previous leaks are to be taken into consideration, the device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED found on other Samsung tablets like S6 and S5e. Leaks had suggested that the device has an Exynos 9611 chipset under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures around 7mm thick and weighs about 798g.

