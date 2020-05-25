comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus.

  Published: May 25, 2020 11:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung’s last month launch, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, will now be made available in China. The company had first introduced the tablet in April for the Indonesia market only. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 resolution display, S Pen, 7,040mAh battery and more. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Price in China

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Chinese version is now available for purchase on JD.com. The 4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi only version of Galaxy Tab S6 is listed at RMB 2,799 yuan (approximately Rs 28,000). The tablet also comes in 4GB+128GB configuration. It is available for RMB 3,099. There are two LTE variants as well for the same RAM and storage configuration for RMB 3,099 and RMB 3,399, respectively. The tablet device comes in color options of Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey. It is unclear whether the new tablet will be launched in India anytime soon or not. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4: Check expected price and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Specifications and features

As far as specifications and features of the tablet are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with 4GB of RAM option. Also Read - Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

There’s no mention of the panel type or the processor. It only notes that the device has an unspecified octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. However, if previous leaks are to be taken into consideration, the device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED found on other Samsung tablets like S6 and S5e. Leaks had suggested that the device has an Exynos 9611 chipset under the hood. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures around 7mm thick and weighs about 798g.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 11:24 PM IST

