Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 10.4-inch screen, S Pen launched in India at Rs 27,999

Interested buyers can head to Samsung.com, Amazon India, and leading retail stores to pre-book the tablet. Let’s check out the price, specifications, variants, colors, and more regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here.

  • Published: June 8, 2020 1:52 PM IST
Smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the Indian market. This launch comes days after the electronics giant first shared posts teasing the launch. The company has already revealed that the tablet is set to go on pre-order on June 8 at 2 PM. Interested buyers can head to Samsung India, Amazon India, and leading retail stores to pre-book the device before the launch. In addition, the company also shared some interesting pre-booking and launch offers for the Tab S6 Lite. Let’s check out the price, specifications, variants, color options, and more regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM on Amazon India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched; details

As per the information shared at launch, the company has announced two variants of the Tab S6 Lite. The pre-order window starts of June 8 at 2 PM and will conclude on June 16. Buyers can buy the tablet in three different color options including Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink. As previously mentioned, the company also shared details regarding an interesting pre-order offer. Inspecting the offer, buyers who pre-order the tablet can get Galaxy Buds+ for just Rs 2,999. Else, they can get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover for Rs 2,500. Samsung has priced the Wi-Fi variant of the tablet for Rs 27,999 and LTE variant for Rs 31,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8

Talking about availability, the tablet will go on sale in retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, Amazon India, and other retail stores from June 17. It is worth noting that the Wi-Fi variant will only be available on Amazon India and Samsung.com. The tablet will come with S Pen to take notes, create content, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon: Check specifications and more

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will feature a 10.4-inch TFT panel with S Pen support. Beyond this, the tablet will also run on an Octa-core CPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Users can also expand the available storage with the help of a microSD card. The company has also added an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi direct, 3.5mm audio socket, USB Type-C port, and GPS. The device will feature Android 10-based skin while running on a 7,040mAh battery.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2020 1:52 PM IST

