Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched: Check specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 10.4-inch display, S Pen, 7040mAh battery and more

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite variant offers 10.4-inch display instead of the 10.5-inch display.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 4:16 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung has launched one more tablet device in its portfolio called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. At present, the company has launched it for the Indonesia market only. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen and packs a 7,040mAh battery. It just has a marginally smaller display than the previously launched Galaxy Tab S6. The Lite variant offers 10.4-inch display instead of the 10.5-inch display. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास बातें

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite pricing isn’t revealed by the company as yet. Samsung Indonesia website only notes three color options and two storage models. The storage variant as per listing are 64GB and 128GB, while the color options will be Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey. As of now, there is no official release date by the company for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, reports NDTV Gadgets360. Also, it is unclear whether the new tablet will be launched in India or not. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 color options tipped ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Specifications and features

As far as specifications and features of the tablet are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with 4GB of RAM option. Also Read - Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

There’s no mention of the panel type or the processor. It only notes that the device has an unspecified octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. However, if previous leaks are to be taken into consideration, the device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED found on other Samsung tablets like S6 and S5e. Leaks had suggested that the device has an Exynos 9611 chipset under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures around 7mm thick and weighs about 798g.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 4:16 PM IST

