comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch set for June 8: Check specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8

News

Samsung recently teased the India launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet. Now, the South Korean giant has officially confirmed the launch date through a video. As per the latest Twitter post of Samsun

  • Published: June 6, 2020 9:11 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung recently teased the India launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet. Now, the South Korean giant has officially confirmed the launch date through a video. As per the latest Twitter post of Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch in India on June 8. While the price and sale details will be revealed soon, we at least know that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon.in.

The same tablet is already available in a few markets. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be close to the one available in China. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a price label of RMB 2,799 in the country, which is roughly Rs 30,000 in India. This price is for the WiFi-only version and Samsung is selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same. There is also a higher-end 128GB storage LTE version, which is priced at RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,000).

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Specifications and features

As far as specifications and features of the tablet are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB option.

There’s no mention of the panel type or the processor. It only notes that the device has an unspecified octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. However, if previous leaks are to be taken into consideration, the device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED found on other Samsung tablets like S6 and S5e. Leaks had suggested that the device has an Exynos 9611 chipset under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures around 7mm thick and weighs about 798g.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2020 9:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
Telecom
Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Xiaomi Youpin launches Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch with 30-day battery life

Wearables

Xiaomi Youpin launches Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch with 30-day battery life

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10

Smart TVs

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5
OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,
Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display
Huawei smartwatch shipment grows past Samsung in Q1 2020

Wearables

Huawei smartwatch shipment grows past Samsung in Q1 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky 70 लाख यूजर्स को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कम करेगी अपनी कीमतें, जानें डिटेल्स

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

MTNL ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान डेली 1GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया

चीनी कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा! एक ही IMEI नंबर से चल रहे 13557 मोबाइल फोन

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8
Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

News

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how
Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89
Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5