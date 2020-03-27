comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specs leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leaked online
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leaked online

News

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will feature a 10.4-inch LCD panel along with a 2,000x1,200 pixel resolution. Let’s take a closer look at the rest of the leaked details.

  • Published: March 27, 2020 2:19 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leaked renders

Samsung seems to be working on launching a new mid-range tablet in the market. This new tablet set to arrive in the market is called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. As per previous reports, the device has already received certification in the Taiwanese market. In addition, it has also received Bluetooth SIG certification. According to a new report, the specifications and official press renders of the device have leaked online. It is worth noting that it is not the first time that we have seen leaked information regarding the tablet. As noted previously, we saw the first leaked press render for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite last month. Let’s take a closer look at all the newly leaked details.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leaked details

According to the German website WinFuture.de, we have a clear picture of the specifications and design of the tablet. The device will feature a 10.4-inch LCD panel along with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution. It will also come with support for S Pen to take down notes, drawing, and more. The mid-range tablet will run on Exynos 9611 SoC along with 4GB RAM. In addition, the device will also feature 64GB internal storage. The report noted that some markets will also get 128GB internal storage instead of the 64GB variant. Exynos 9611 is the same SoC that powers some of the mid-range smartphones in the market. Samsung first announced the 10nm manufacturing-based SoC in September 2019.

Watch: Galaxy Z Flip Review

Talking about other aspects of the Tab S6 Lite, we get LTE connectivity along with GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. Samsung will also launch a Wi-Fi only version without cellular connectivity. Talking about the camera, we will get an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render reveals S6-like design, S-Pen support

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render reveals S6-like design, S-Pen support

Beyond the camera, the device will come with a 7,040mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. In addition, Samsung will also bundle an S Pen with the tablet. Talking about the software, we will get Android 10-based One UI out of the box. Moving to the design, we will get the usual plain front with considerable bezels on the dies. The company has added an aluminum frame on the sides and back of the tablet. Taking a look at the back, we will get the camera module on the top left corner and Samsung branding in the middle.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 2:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty
Photo Gallery
Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty
Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak
Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

News

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched
Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

News

Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोना वायरस फैलने के बाद WhatsApp का इस्तेमाल 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ा

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: जानिए कौन सा फोन है बेहतर

Redmi K30 Pro 5G की पहली सेल, महज 30 सेकेंड में हुआ आउट-ऑफ-स्टॉक

Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus : तीनों में से कौन है सबसे दमदार

Oppo Find X2 Lite जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Reno3 Youth जैसा होगा डिजाइन!

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak
Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale
Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes
Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

News

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

News

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block