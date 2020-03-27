Samsung seems to be working on launching a new mid-range tablet in the market. This new tablet set to arrive in the market is called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. As per previous reports, the device has already received certification in the Taiwanese market. In addition, it has also received Bluetooth SIG certification. According to a new report, the specifications and official press renders of the device have leaked online. It is worth noting that it is not the first time that we have seen leaked information regarding the tablet. As noted previously, we saw the first leaked press render for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite last month. Let’s take a closer look at all the newly leaked details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leaked details

According to the German website WinFuture.de, we have a clear picture of the specifications and design of the tablet. The device will feature a 10.4-inch LCD panel along with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution. It will also come with support for S Pen to take down notes, drawing, and more. The mid-range tablet will run on Exynos 9611 SoC along with 4GB RAM. In addition, the device will also feature 64GB internal storage. The report noted that some markets will also get 128GB internal storage instead of the 64GB variant. Exynos 9611 is the same SoC that powers some of the mid-range smartphones in the market. Samsung first announced the 10nm manufacturing-based SoC in September 2019.

Talking about other aspects of the Tab S6 Lite, we get LTE connectivity along with GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. Samsung will also launch a Wi-Fi only version without cellular connectivity. Talking about the camera, we will get an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Beyond the camera, the device will come with a 7,040mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. In addition, Samsung will also bundle an S Pen with the tablet. Talking about the software, we will get Android 10-based One UI out of the box. Moving to the design, we will get the usual plain front with considerable bezels on the dies. The company has added an aluminum frame on the sides and back of the tablet. Taking a look at the back, we will get the camera module on the top left corner and Samsung branding in the middle.