Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price spotted online: Check features

The listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will cost $350 (roughly Rs 26,580), which is for the Wi-Fi-only version.

  • Published: April 2, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The c was recently spotted on Amazon Germany website, which revealed the price and a few other details. Now, the tablet has been spotted on B&H website, which also confirmed the US pricing and some of the specifications. The listing suggested that the device will cost $350 (roughly Rs 26,580), which is for the Wi-Fi-only version.

However, the listing provides slightly different specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. GSMArena reported that “some of them are typos or placeholders.” The previous listing claimed that the tablet ships with a 10.4-inch display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with   4GB of RAM option.

The display operates at 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Samsung will offer the device in two colors – Blue and Black. It is still unknown whether the new Samsung tablet packs an Exynos 9611 or Exynos 9610 SoC. The former processor is also powering Samsung devices like Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M31. The Exynos 9610 is powering the year-old Samsung Galaxy A50. Besides, Samsung is yet to officially reveal specifications and pricing details of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung recently extended the warranty of all its products until May 31. The company will offer this extended warranty for products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30. This is not just for smartphones, but for all other categories of products from Samsung such as laptops, AC, TVs, refrigerators and more.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2020 5:43 PM IST

