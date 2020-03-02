comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leaked render surfaces | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render reveals S6-like design, S-Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leak reveals a similar size and shape to the Galaxy Tab S6. It also bundles in S-Pen support, which could possibly be an optional purchase.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 9:16 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung might soon be bringing a new tablet into the market. However, this time, it’s not a ‘flagship’ tablet. The brand is reportedly taking the ‘Lite’ tag to its tablets as well. The Galaxy S6 Tab Lite is expected to be a toned-down version of the Tab S6 Samsung launched last year.

According to leaks shared by Android Headlines, the Tab S6 Lite will resemble the Tab S6 in shape and size. It will, however, reportedly sport a mid-range chip, likely the Exynos 9611 or a Snapdragon 600 series SoC. The Tab S6 Lite is expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64 or 128GB storage. It will also likely have Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

A strange new addition is the S-Pen, which according to the leaked pictures looks too big to be tucked into the tablet itself. It is likely that this stylus will stay out of the tablet and hence, will also need separate charging. It is a major possibility that Samsung might offer the S-Pen as an optional purchase.

Other details like a launch date are still not revealed for the Tab S6 Lite. The price is also still a mystery. However, the Tab S6 Lite will likely replace the Tab S5e which is now over a year old. The Tab S5e starts at $399 (about Rs 28,867). We could perhaps expect the new tablet to be priced around the same segment. The Tab S6 Lite was also mentioned by name in an official Bluetooth certification database, which means a launch is likely closer than we think.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: A great tab with some innovation gone wrong

Other details are still up in the air for the Samsung Tab S6 Lite. This includes the possibility of a keyboard cover like we had for the S6. While Samsung’s tablets haven’t had headphone jacks recently, it would also be nice to see one of those on the S6 Lite.

