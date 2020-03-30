comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet available for pre-order: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order on Amazon Germany: Check price, features

Interested buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for 430 Euros, which is around Rs 35,800 in India. This is the LTE version of the device.

  • Updated: March 30, 2020 5:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Just a few days back, the specifications and official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite were spotted online. Now, the tablet has been spotted on Amazon Germany website. Not only the new Samsung Galaxy tablet is listed on the e-commerce website, but it is also available for pre-order. It will be released later this week.

The website has also revealed the price as well as the key features of the Android tablet. Interested buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for 430 Euros, which is around Rs 35,800 in India. This is the LTE version of the device. Those interested in the 5G version of the tablet could consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G.

As far as specifications and features of the tablet are concerned, the website hasn’t revealed full details of the device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a 10.4-inch display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with   4GB of RAM option.

Samsung will offer the device in two colors – Blue and Black. There’s no mention of the panel type or the processor. However, if previous leaks are to be taken into consideration, the device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED found on other Samsung tablets like S6 and S5e. Leaks have suggested that the device has an Exynos 9611 chipset under the hood. It is powered by a 26.34Wh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures around 7mm thick and weighs about 798g. The company is expected to officially unveil the new Galaxy tab on April 2, as per the Amazon website. The listing was spotted by Slashleaks. Besides, earlier today, Samsung launched Galaxy M11 smartphone in UAE. Some of the top features of the new Samsung Galaxy M series phone are 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 5:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2020 5:38 PM IST

