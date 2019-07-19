Samsung is speculated to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 device on August 7, alongside the Galaxy Note 10 series. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the upcoming Samsung tablet have surfaced online. Additionally, just yesterday, a few renders of the Galaxy Tab S6 also surfaced on the web, revealing the device with a stylus and a keyboard accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 key specifications (leaked)

Samsung is said to launch the new tablet in three color variants, including Blue, Grey and Pink, 91Mobiles reports. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 could come with four AKG-tuned speakers, including two at the top and two at the bottom. The device could arrive with a Super AMOLED display. We might also witness an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy Tab S6 will be the first tablet to offer the aforementioned feature.

The Tab S6 might also pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. Notably, the Samsung Tab S4 offered a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which was launched in 2018. A few reports suggest that the tablet will be available with either 256GB or 128GB storage variant. It will also offer support for memory expansion by up to 512GB. The device will reportedly come with 6GB or 8GB RAM option.

Samsung’s virtual assistant ‘Bixby’ will also be available, so that one can control the tablet via voice commands. If rumors are to be believed, the S Pen will be Bluetooth-compatible, similar to the Galaxy Note 9. Furthermore, one will also be able to charge the S Pen wirelessly using the tablet. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device will reportedly feature two cameras on the rear side.

The rear camera setup could include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8-megapixel snapper. It will also allow users to control their connected smart home products with the SmartThings app. As mentioned above, the upcoming Samsung tablet will support a new stylus. With the stylus, one will be able to pause and skip videos, move to the next slide, and more with a press of a button.