Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet

Samsung might become the first company to launch a 5G-enabled tablet in the world. The Korean consumer electronics giant is working on the 5G version of Galaxy Tab S6, which went on sale recently. The 5G version of the tablet bearing model number SM-T866N was spotted in WiFi and Bluetooth certifications. The suffix ‘N’ in the model number suggests that it will go on sale in South Korea first. Considering South Korea is one of the few countries with active 5G networks, it would make sense.

For Samsung, the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 5G are off to a great start. The home market of Samsung has been proactively adopting the newest generation of mobile telephony. With 5G only expected to become available in more regions, Samsung might be planning to add the network support to its tablet lineup as well. To recall, when the Galaxy Tab S6 launched in August, it was the first with an HDR10+ display. Samsung wants another first for its tablet computing device.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is already available for purchase in Europe and the US. Both these markets have support for 5G networks and it only makes sense for Samsung to support the new mobile network. To recall, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a 10.5-inch tablet with Super AMOLED display weighing only 420 grams. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

It comes in single SIM model that supports LTE with Cat 20 and download speeds up to 2Gbps. It runs Android Pie, supports WiFi, Bluetooth and uses USB Type-C for charging. There is Dolby Atmos support and sound tuned by AKG. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery and supports stylus like the Galaxy Note series. There is a possibility that the 5G version spotted by GalaxyClub will house a bigger battery.