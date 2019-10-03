comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 powered by Snapdragon 855 is set to get 5G variant soon. The device will first debut in Korea and will be extended to other markets like Europe and the US.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 12:35 PM IST
samsung galaxy tab s6 launch

Samsung might become the first company to launch a 5G-enabled tablet in the world. The Korean consumer electronics giant is working on the 5G version of Galaxy Tab S6, which went on sale recently. The 5G version of the tablet bearing model number SM-T866N was spotted in WiFi and Bluetooth certifications. The suffix ‘N’ in the model number suggests that it will go on sale in South Korea first. Considering South Korea is one of the few countries with active 5G networks, it would make sense.

For Samsung, the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 5G are off to a great start. The home market of Samsung has been proactively adopting the newest generation of mobile telephony. With 5G only expected to become available in more regions, Samsung might be planning to add the network support to its tablet lineup as well. To recall, when the Galaxy Tab S6 launched in August, it was the first with an HDR10+ display. Samsung wants another first for its tablet computing device.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is already available for purchase in Europe and the US. Both these markets have support for 5G networks and it only makes sense for Samsung to support the new mobile network. To recall, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a 10.5-inch tablet with Super AMOLED display weighing only 420 grams. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China: Report

Also Read

Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China: Report

It comes in single SIM model that supports LTE with Cat 20 and download speeds up to 2Gbps. It runs Android Pie, supports WiFi, Bluetooth and uses USB Type-C for charging. There is Dolby Atmos support and sound tuned by AKG. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery and supports stylus like the Galaxy Note series. There is a possibility that the 5G version spotted by GalaxyClub will house a bigger battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out
News
Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out
Google Maps gets Incognito Mode and auto-delete comes to YouTube

News

Google Maps gets Incognito Mode and auto-delete comes to YouTube

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart

Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers

Gaming

Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report

News

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet

Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China

Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out

Google Maps gets Incognito Mode and auto-delete comes to YouTube

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet
Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China

News

Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera
Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions
Samsung 4g Phones

Top Products

Samsung 4g Phones

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 के प्रेस रेंडर लीक में square कैमरा मॉड्यूल का पता चला, 15 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi चीन में मिड-रेंज गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi CC9 Pro को जल्द करेगा लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरा और SD 730G SoC से होगा लैस

Realme X2 Pro को कंपनी ने ऑफिशियली किया टीज, Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP कैमरा से होगा लैस

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग फोन की प्री-बुकिंग आज शाम 4 बजे से, 8 अक्टूबर को आएगा सेल पर

PUBG Mobile ने 23 से 30 सितंबर के बीच इन चीटर्स को 10 साल के लिए किया बैन

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to get 5G version, will be world's first 5G tablet
Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China

News

Samsung shuts down its smartphone factory in China
Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out

News

Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out
Google Maps gets Incognito Mode and auto-delete comes to YouTube

News

Google Maps gets Incognito Mode and auto-delete comes to YouTube
Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart