Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 in India. The Galaxy Tab S6 was unveiled globally few days ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 launch in New York. Now, the Korean conglomerate has brought the device to the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab S6 is being announced alongside the Galaxy Watch LTE and Galaxy Watch Active 2. With the new devices, Samsung is further expanding its portfolio of consumer electronics devices in the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab S6 is the most premium tablet device from the Korean company in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Price in India, Availablity

The tablet is being launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet will be available for Rs 59,900 in India. It will go on sale starting October 11, 2019 via Flipkart, Amazon India and Samsung shop. It is also expected to be available in the offline market via Samsung retail stores. The Galaxy Tab S6 will compete against iPad Air, which starts at Rs 44,900 for the WiFi only variant. There is up to Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC cards. As part of launch offer, the keyboard cover worth Rs 10,999 is available for Rs 5,499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S6 is a 5.7mm thin tablet that sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It features a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with pixel density of 287 ppi. The tablet weighs 420 grams and will be available in cloud blue and mountain grey colors. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Galaxy Tab S6 features dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree field of view. There is also a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 123-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy Tab S6 relies on an 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree wide field of view and f/2.0 aperture. The wide angle camera on the back and the selfie camera support live focus mode for selfies.

The Galaxy Tab S6 runs Android 9 Pie and includes speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with support for new S Pen which attaches magnetically to the back and can be used to remotely control your device. The BookCover keyboard has a dedicated key for quick DeX access. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery rated to last for full 15 hours of video playback. Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Tab S6 as a performance-oriented tablet but it might end up being another solid entertainment on the go device.