Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 8GB RAM, in-display fingerprint scanner to soon launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with dual rear cameras, S Pen stylus and more. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: October 8, 2019 1:09 PM IST
A couple of months back in July, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 launch. A competitor to the Apple iPad Pro, it is designed keeping productivity and entertainment in mind. It comes with dual rear cameras and S Pen stylus among other features. Now, Samsung India has started teasing the Tab S6 India launch on its Twitter and Instagram handles. The company did not reveal the launch date, but it is coming soon. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 expected price in India

The tablet is offered in two models – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model for $649 (approximately Rs 44,780). The higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by $729 (approximately Rs 50,290). These prices are for the Wi-Fi only model in the US and Indian pricing could be on similar lines. An LTE model will come later this year.

S Pen and other features

The highlight of the tablet is the support for S Pen stylus which is included in the box. The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with wireless charging feature and can offer battery life of up to 10 hours. It comes with S Pen Air actions where you can use it to remotely control media playback, click selfies and videos. There is also support for DeX mode that instantly lets your tablet transform into a PC, similar to what you have seen on the Galaxy Note and S-series smartphones.

Galaxy Tab S6 specifications and features

The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with 2560×1600 pixels resolution. It draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 may be powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC. The chipset is paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage. Samsung has also added Game Booster to improve gaming performance. It will optimize FPS (frames per second), reduce screen lag and game loading times. Samsung has also partnered with Discord, which will allow gamers to chat with teammates to better strategize their gameplay.

In the photography department, you get dual cameras at the back – a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor. The cameras are capable of recording 4K videos and can playback 8K videos. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the Tab S6. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. For security, there is an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The tablet also comes with AKG tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. To keep things ticking is a 7,040mAh battery.

Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Super AMOLED-10.5-inch WQXGA -2560×1600 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 7,040mAh

  Published Date: October 8, 2019 1:09 PM IST

