Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10. The event is set for August 7 in New York, and some other product announcements are also likely to be in tow. These include the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Tab S6, new Galaxy Buds and more. Now, press renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 have surfaced online. Here is all we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 design

Tipster Ishan Agrawal and publication Android Headlines shared some renders of the Galaxy Tab S6. As we can see from the renders, the Tab S6 also misses out on the physical home button and will completely rely on on-screen navigation. It will come with a keyboard folio cover and a thick S Pen stylus. Dual speakers at the bottom along with USB Type C port can be seen. The frame will be made from metal and it will come with a dual-camera setup at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will have S-Pen with ‘Air Mouse’ feature.

-Dimensions: 244.5×159.5×5.7mm 420g

-Back Cam: 13MP (f/2.0)+5MP (f/2.2), Front Cam: 8MP (f/2.0) + Facial Recognition

-Resolution: 2560 x 1600 AMOLED

-Snapdragon 855 along with 7040mAH

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 29, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications and features (leaked)

Based on what we know so far, the Tab S6 measures 244.5×159.5×5.7mm and weighs 420 grams. It will come with a 10.5-inch AMOLED display with support for 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. Rumors also hint at an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Tab S6 will draw its power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is also likely to be in tow. An expandable storage option using a microSD card up to 512GB is also likely.

Up front, the Tab S6 will come with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 snapper. At the back, we expect to see a dual-camera setup – a 13-megapixel primary snapper + a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. To keep things ticking, the tablet will house a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging. The S Pen is expected to come with Bluetooth connectivity, and can last for 6 hours in a single charge.