Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, in-display fingerprint scanner launched

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 with S Pen, dual rear cameras and more. It will compete with the iPad Pro.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 9:15 PM IST
samsung galaxy tab s6 launch

As expected, Samsung has launched its new high-end flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6. A competitor to the Apple iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is designed keeping productivity and entertainment in mind. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, dual rear cameras and S Pen stylus.

“Today’s inspiration comes at a moment’s notice and creatives and professionals need a device able to keep up with insatiable imaginations while complementing their busy, on-the-go lifestyles. Galaxy Tab S6 enables consumers to unlock their creativity, while delivering the top-quality productivity features and advanced technology they have come to expect from Samsung tablets,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. Here is everything you need to know about the new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 price

The Galaxy Tab S6 will be offered in two models – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model for $649 (approximately Rs 44,780). The higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by $729 (approximately Rs 50,290). It will be available starting September 6 in the US. These prices are for the Wi-Fi only model, and an LTE model will come later this year. There is no word on India pricing or launch date yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications and features

The Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with 2560×1600 pixels resolution. It draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chipset is paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage. Samsung has also added Game Booster to improve gaming performance. It will optimize FPS (frames per second), reduce screen lag and game loading times. Samsung has also partnered with Discord, which will allow gamers to chat with teammates to better strategize their gameplay.

In the photography department, you get dual cameras at the back – a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor. The cameras are capable of recording 4K videos and can playback 8K videos. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. For security, there is an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The tablet also comes with AKG tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

S Pen and other features

The highlight of the tablet is the support for S Pen stylus which is included in the box. It comes with wireless charging feature and can offer battery life of up to 10 hours. It comes with S Pen Air actions where you can use it to remotely control media playback, click selfies and videos. There is also support for DeX mode that instantly lets your tablet transform into a PC, similar to what you have seen on the Galaxy Note and S-series smartphones.

  Published Date: July 31, 2019 9:15 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above फ्लाइट सिमुलेटर मोबाइल गेम Android और iOS पर लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 हो सकता है IP69 रेटिंग के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop भारत में 1 लाख से ऊपर की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M20s स्मार्टफोन में होगी 5,830mAh की बैटरी

PUBG Mobile Lite ने लॉन्च के साथ मचाया धमाल

