Samsung has launched two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Europe. The tablets will be made available across the continent starting next month. The company has not revealed, when the devices will be made available in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Euro 650 (approximately Rs 57,386) for the 64GB variant. There is a 4G variant of the device priced at Ruble 50,000 (approximately Rs 49,216) for the 64GB variant and at Ruble 55,000 (approximately Rs 54,138) for the 128GB variant.

The device sports a 12.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The device comes with an S Pen included in the box, which charges automatically when placed on the magnetic part on the back panel.

The device features an 8-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at Euro 170 (approximately Rs 15,014) for the W-Fi variant and at Euro 200 (approximately Rs 17,663) for the LTE variant.

The device comes with an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1340×800 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/63GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging.

It sports an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel camera on the front.