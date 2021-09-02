comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant launched in India: How to get under Rs 40,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant launched in India: How to get under Rs 40,000

Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant in India. Here's everything you need to know about the new tablet.

galaxy tab s7 fe

Samsung has finally launched the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. The device has been quietly been listed on Amazon and is available in Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green colour options. To recall, the company launched the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India back in June. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, when and where to buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (WiFi): Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (WiFi) is priced at Rs 41,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is currently available via Amazon in Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green colour options. Customers purchasing the tablet using an HDFC Bank credit card will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 4,000. Customers will also be able to avail a Rs 10,000 off on the official keyboard cover if bought in a bundle. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in September 2021 from OnePlus, Xiaomi and others

For context, the LTE variant is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 50,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021 from Xiaomi, Samsung and others

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (WiFi) sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The device features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2021 1:59 PM IST

Best Sellers