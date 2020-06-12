comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders surface; check details | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to launch in two variants with 11-inch and 12.4-inch screens.

  Published: June 12, 2020 1:15 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has been in talks for a while now. However, today, we get a look at the upcoming tablet by the South Korean manufacturer. The leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 show a tablet that looks just like its predecessor, the S6. We see that the Tab S7 will be launched in two sizes which will feature 11-inch screens and 12,5-inch screens. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, full specifications

The leaks come from trusted leaker OnLeaks and French blog Pigtou. The leaks also claim that the dimensions of the 11-inch Tab S7 are 253.7mm by 165.3mm by 6.3mm. Although the thickness goes up to 7.7mm where the camera bump is. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, suggests report

The right side of the screen features the front-facing camera while on the back is a dual-camera setup that is vertically aligned in the top-left corner along with a flash. As per a report by GSMarena, the flash could even be replaced with a third camera sensor. Further, like the Tab S6, The Galaxy Tab S7 also features a vertical groove below the rear camera setup for the accompanying stylus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs revealed

On the right edge of the Tab S7 is the MicroSD/SIM card slot, a volume rocker, and the power button which supposedly has a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. Although since the Tab S6 came with an in-display fingerprint scanner, we can’t be too sure of this at the moment. Further, there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the Galaxy Tab S7 but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack available.

As per rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to feature a 7,760mAh battery on the 11-inch model and a 9,800mAh battery on the 12.4-inch variant. Both tablets are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will support 5G networks, at least in the US and Europe.  While there are no official launch details yet, we expect the devices to launch in July or August this year.

