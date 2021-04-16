Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and S7 Lite 5G in a few months. Among the duo, leaks of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G have already appeared online that give us a glimpse of what the final tab could look like.

The first images of the upcoming slate have been shared by leakster Evan Blass.

Earlier reports said that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will be launched in four colour variants – black, silver, pink and green, and the render shared by Blass shows the tab in 'Mystic Black' colour.

If we look closely at the leaked image, it looks similar to the Galaxy Tab S7. It comes with a magnetic attachment at the back to hold the stylus and this confirms that the Tab will come with support for the S-Pen.

Considering that Samsung made customers of the Tab S7 buy the S-Pen separately, you can expect the same for its Lite version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite expected specifications

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a USB-Type C port for charging and data transfers and a speaker at the bottom. It also comes with a speaker at the top which means that the company is offering a stereo system with the device.

Also, the leak shows that the Tab S7 Lite comes with a dual-camera setup at the back although it is still not known what megapixel cameras there are. On the front, it sports what’s said to be a 12.4-inch LCD display with chunky bezels on all sides. This means less screen area for the users.

In term of performance specifications, the Tab S7 Lite is expected to be launched in two connectivity models – 4G LTE (SM-T735) and Wi-Fi only (SM-T730). The European market is said to receive a 5G variant of the device which will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Other expected specifications include at least 4GB of RAM and Android 11 OS powering the device. It is expected that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will be launched in July this year.