comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is expected to launch in July or August this year.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 1:32 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review 5G (1)

We recently saw the first leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. The design and build of the Galaxy Tab S7 don’t take away much from the older Tab S6. There is also expected to be a larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a  12.4-inch screen. Now, we have a Geekbench listing for the Tab S7 Plus with some key specifications revealed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus which has the model code SM-T976B runs on Android 10 and will come with 6GB RAM, which could be just one of the variants of the device. The benchmark database also names the motherboard on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as “kona”, which as we know, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update in India

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

While other major specifications are still under wraps, Geekbench has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will sport a 12.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 9,800mAh battery and support 5G networks in the US and Europe. We should be soon getting more details about both the new devices. Also Read - Samsung launches the Zone V app to help elderly people with smartphone use

In other news, the leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 showed us what the 11-inch version of the upcoming tablet looked like. Thanks to a leak from trusted leaker OnLeaks and French blog Pigtou, we also know that the dimensions of the 11-inch Tab S7 are 253.7mm by 165.3mm by 6.3mm. Although the thickness goes up to 7.7mm where the camera bump is.

The right side of the screen features the front-facing camera while on the back is a dual-camera setup that is vertically aligned in the top-left corner along with a flash. As per a report by GSMarena, the flash could even be replaced with a third camera sensor. Further, like the Tab S6, The Galaxy Tab S7 also features a vertical groove below the rear camera setup for the accompanying stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders revealed

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders revealed

On the right edge of the Tab S7 is the MicroSD/SIM card slot, a volume rocker, and the power button which supposedly has a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. Further, there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the Galaxy Tab S7 but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack available.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2020 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

KFC makes a parody of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
Gaming
KFC makes a parody of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch in 2021 with 80W fast charging

Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month; to be priced below Rs 10,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details
Flipkart Super Value Week: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Super Value Week: Top smartphone deals
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Fusion+ फोन Snapdragon 730 के साथ 16 जून को Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन 4,900mAh बैटरी, 10W चार्जिंग और MIUI 12 के साथ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB स्टोरेज मॉडल की सेल आज, इस कीमत में खरीदें

4 बैक कैमरा, 16MP सेल्फी कैमरा, 4GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज वाले Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज, जानें कीमत

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे: Amazon, OnePlus.in से 3 हजार डिस्काउंट में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench
Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on EEC certification website
Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera

News

Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera
Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch in 2021 with 80W fast charging

News

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch in 2021 with 80W fast charging
Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month; to be priced below Rs 10,000

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month; to be priced below Rs 10,000