Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus surfaces on Geekbench

We recently saw the first leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. The design and build of the Galaxy Tab S7 don't take away much from the older Tab S6. There is also expected to be a larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a 12.4-inch screen. Now, we have a Geekbench listing for the Tab S7 Plus with some key specifications revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus which has the model code SM-T976B runs on Android 10 and will come with 6GB RAM, which could be just one of the variants of the device. The benchmark database also names the motherboard on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as "kona", which as we know, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

While other major specifications are still under wraps, Geekbench has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will sport a 12.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 9,800mAh battery and support 5G networks in the US and Europe. We should be soon getting more details about both the new devices.

In other news, the leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 showed us what the 11-inch version of the upcoming tablet looked like. Thanks to a leak from trusted leaker OnLeaks and French blog Pigtou, we also know that the dimensions of the 11-inch Tab S7 are 253.7mm by 165.3mm by 6.3mm. Although the thickness goes up to 7.7mm where the camera bump is.

The right side of the screen features the front-facing camera while on the back is a dual-camera setup that is vertically aligned in the top-left corner along with a flash. As per a report by GSMarena, the flash could even be replaced with a third camera sensor. Further, like the Tab S6, The Galaxy Tab S7 also features a vertical groove below the rear camera setup for the accompanying stylus.

On the right edge of the Tab S7 is the MicroSD/SIM card slot, a volume rocker, and the power button which supposedly has a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. Further, there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the Galaxy Tab S7 but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack available.