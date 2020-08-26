Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India: Price and features

Samsung has launched two new tablets in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a price tag of Rs 55,999, which is for the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB of storage. There is also the LTE variant with the same storage. This will cost you Rs 63,999. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs 79,999 for the LTE variant with 128GB internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series comes in three colors, including Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver. Customers can get the device via Reliance Retail, Samsung Shop, Samsung Shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. The tablet will be up for pre-book starting today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications

The new Galaxy Tab S7 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can expand the storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 10 and sports an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with 274ppi pixel density. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with an 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to 3 hours of video playback on a single charge.

As for the photography, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options include 4G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device also comes with Wireless DeX support.

Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, on the other hand, features a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with 287ppi pixel density. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB. The tablet also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 10,090mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy Tab S7+ houses the same front and rear camera setup as on the standard version. Both the devices come with an improved S Pen, which supports Air Gestures. One can use it to make notes or sketch.