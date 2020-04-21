comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon
A fresh report from Galaxy Club claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy tablets will come with an S-Pen stylus and 5G support.

  Published: April 21, 2020 1:46 PM IST
samsung galaxy tab s6 launch

(Representational image)

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. The company is rumored to offer the tablet in two variants, including 11-inch and 12.4-inch. A fresh report from Galaxy Club claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy tablets will come with an S-Pen stylus. There are also reports claiming that the 5G models of the Galaxy Tab S7 will also be released outside of South Korea.

The South Korean giant is also said to launch the tablet in Europe and in the US market. Some rumors claim that the devices will be launched with Galaxy Tab S20 and Tab S20 name labels. But, for the time being, the tablets are being referred to as Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus. Samsung could launch the latest Galaxy Tab S7 models sometime in August. In the same month, the brand is also likely to launch the Galaxy Note 20.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

It could also unveil the devices ahead of Unpacked sometime in July. However, these are just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. All the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models are said to ship with Android 10 out of the box. Besides, Samsung recently launched one more tablet device in its portfolio called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. At present, the company has launched it for the Indonesia market only. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen and packs a 7,040mAh battery.

It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display. The device also comes with S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS, and will be available with 4GB of RAM option. Currently, it is unknown whether the tablet will be launched in India or not.

