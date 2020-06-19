Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's S-Pen stylus gets FCC certification

Samsung is still trying to crack the tablet market dominated by Apple and its iPad. The Korean company is preparing to launch two new tablets as part of its Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 lineup in July or August. When these devices become official, they are likely to be called the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. It seems like Samsung is following Apple’s iPad Pro strategy with the plus model having a bigger display. Also Read - Huawei surpasses Samsung to become largest phone maker

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to challenge iPad Pro

While Samsung is yet to officially confirm these new tablets, the leaked renders have painted a clear picture. It seems that Samsung is re-purposing the design of Galaxy Tab S6 for this model. One of the change being that these models will have grooves on their backs for the S-Pen stylus. While we are yet to see the S-Pen stylus for the Tab S7, it has been certified by the FCC. The certification of the stylus suggests that Samsung is inching closer to the launch of these devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display

Due to the pandemic, Samsung has also turned its big launch events into virtual announcements. The company is expected to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 series at a virtual event on August 5. We might see the Galaxy Tab S7 series debut alongside the Note range. Or, the tablets could get announced ahead of the smartphone launch. For now, we know that the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Geekbench listing suggested that they will come equipped with 6GB RAM under the hood. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app; check details

The rumors point at Galaxy Tab S7 featuring a 11-inch display while the Plus model could have a larger 12.4-inch display. Both the models are tipped to support 120Hz refresh rate. It is also confirmed that both the models will feature dual rear cameras and support 5G at least in the US and Europe. The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to pack a 7,760mAh battery while the larger model should house a 9,800mAh battery. With iPad Pro reigning supreme, the Galaxy Tab S7 might prove to be a real challenger.