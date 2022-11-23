comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to come with an LCD display, 4GB RAM and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE might come with LCD panel, S pen and more

The upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel rather than switching to AMOLED.

  • Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel, as well as a stylus pen, the same as its predecessor.
  • The tablet is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run Android 13.
  • The tab was spotted on Geekbench with an SM-X506B model number and was codenamed "Birdie".
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung is set to launch a new tablet in the coming weeks, called Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The tablet was recently spotted on Geekbench by tipster Roland Quandt. The listing revealed that the tab was spotted with an SM-X506B model number and was codenamed “Birdie”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Geekbench listing hints at Dimensity 700 chipset and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE expected specifications

The upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel rather than switching to AMOLED, as well as a stylus pen, the same as its predecessor. It is expected that the upcoming tablet will come with a larger display than the predecessors where Tab S8, the Tab S8+ came with an LCD display while the S8 Ultra came with an AMOLED display. Like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the S8 FE is expected to support the stylus pen, and its experience will reportedly be “great” because of a Wacom digitizer, reports SamMobile.  Also Read - Samsung to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

The tablet is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run Android 13. It may feature the MediaTek MT8791V chipset aka Kompanio 900T. As per the report, Kompanio 900T chipset is a 6nm chip with 2x Cortex-A78 (at 2.4GHz, though the benchmark reported 2.6GHz) + 6x A55 (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G68 MC4. The report further adds that this chipset is comparable to the Dimensity 900 SoC.

The Tab S8 FE is expected to be released next year, and it won’t be a yearly follow-up because the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was released in June 2021, the report said. Earlier, it was rumoured that the tablet will support 4GB of RAM.

In terms of pricing, the predecessor, Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999. It was launched in WiFi only, WiFi+4G and LTE variants.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 3:23 PM IST
