Ahead of the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, a couple of key specifications and features are leaked online. The company is expected to unveil the flagship S22 series along with the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup in February. According to tipster Max Jambor, Samsung will hold its Unpacked event on February 8, 2022, also launching the S8 along with the Tab S22. Along with the launch date of the Tab, the official information of Galaxy S22 has not been given by the company yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series renders reveal design and a few key specs

As per the new report by LetsgoDigital, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is rumored to come in two color options – Gray and Pink Gold. The renders confirm the earlier leaked specifications of these three upcoming models. In an earlier report, these three tablets were codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898

Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ could feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming tab series can be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. Its camera setup is expected to be similar to the camera setup of the Ultra variant. However, there will be only one 8MP camera sensor on the front of this tablet. This Samsung tablet may have a 10,090mAh battery in the tablet.

Galaxy Tab S8+ price

The Galaxy Tab S8+ could be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (approximately Rs 74,700) for the Wi-Fi variant, KRW 1,249,000 (approximately Rs 81,200) for the LTE variant and KRW 1,349,000 (approximately Rs 87,700) for the 5G model.

Quad speakers and 45W charging support can be seen in all three devices with the same rear camera setup. According to a tweet first seen by Gizmochina, these devices could have Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G options.

The tablet is believed to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 11,200 mAh battery, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of additional storage.