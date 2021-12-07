Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series that might include Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 next year. The renders of the upcoming models have now surfaced online revealing the design and key specifications. The highlight of the high-end model Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the dual selfie camera setup.

As per the renders shared by tipster EV (@evleaks), the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features the slimmest bezels of the three models. It is also expected to come with two selfie cameras on the front placed in the center-aligned notch. The power button and the volume rocker will be present on the top edge of the tab. The Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are expected to have a similar design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1 — Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

In the latest report, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The three tablets have been reportedly codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet with model number SM-X906N was recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing has indicated that this premium model will be equipped with a ‘Taro’ processor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The earlier leaks suggested that an Exynos processor would power the S8 tab lineup. But the new Geekbench listing means that it would come with Snapdragon 898. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

As per a previous report, Samsung is expected to launch 2020 Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S8 variants, Galaxy Watch 5, and more in 2022. According to the report, Samsung’s wireless division has shared its business plans for 2022 with 30 major partners. These wireless products include tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and wireless headphones. It further adds that the tech giant is planning to ship 33.6 million Galaxy Tab units in 2022.

However, the report contradicts the latest renders revealing that the series will include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with a dual rear camera setup, including a primary sensor of 13 megapixels and a secondary sensor of 5 megapixels. For video calling and selfies, it can have an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle lens on the front. It could sport a 14.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The S8 tab can come in two configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The S8 Ultra is said to pack a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Its weight can be 650 grams.