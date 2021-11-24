Just like every year, Samsung is expected to launch a bunch of major smartphones, wearables and more next year. A South Korean website The Elec has revealed that the company is likely to launch 2020 Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S8 variants, Galaxy Watch 5, and more in 2022. Also Read - Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

According to the report, Samsung's wireless division has shared its business plans for 2022 with 30 major partners. These wireless products include tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and wireless headphones. It further adds that the tech giant is planning to ship 33.6 million Galaxy Tab units in 2022.

Samsung Electronics IM Division Plans for Major New Products in 2022

Source: https://t.co/v8FTDRcExT Includes 4 variants of the Tab S8 Series, and Watch5, Buds Pro2, and Buds Live2. pic.twitter.com/krA4I0Woy5 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 23, 2021

The report suggests that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Tab S8 series and is scheduled to be launched next year. The series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variants. Notably, all models are likely to go into production in Q1 2022 while the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite is expected to go into production in the third quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the tech giant is likely to manufacture 1.6 million units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, 1.2 million units of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, 900,000 units of Galaxy Tab S8+ and 4,00,000 units of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model.

Apart from these, Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are likely to go into production between Q1 2022- Q4 2022. The company is expected to manufacture 11 million units of each model.

The report hints that Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G and one Chromebook next year. It might manufacture 3,00,000 units of both Windows laptops in 2022. Additionally, 19 million units of smartwatches are also on the chart next year. Samsung plans to manufacture 4.8 million units of the Galaxy Watch 5 in Q4 2022 and 23 million units of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds Live 2.