comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing surface online
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing surface online

News

The premium model Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch 2960x1848px Super AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung has announced to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9. The company is expected to launch two major product lines at the event: Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series. Turns out, the tablets are already available for pre-order in some parts of the world, including Europe and France. The listing on retailer websites of these regions has revealed the full specifications and details of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. Notably, the specifications of the tabs are more or less the same but the pricing of these products differs from one place to another. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 expected pricing

As spotted on some European e-commerce websites, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes at a pre-order price of €970 (approx Rs 82,100), while Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are priced at €999 (approx Rs 84,500) and €1,699 (approx Rs 1,43,700), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Ultra expected specifications

As reported by tipster Evan Blass, the premium model Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch 2960x1848px Super AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet measures 326.4×280.6×5.5 mm and weighs 728 grams.

The tablet is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and house an 11,200mAh battery that comes with 45W charging. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with S Pen and USB-C.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is likely to sport a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 2800 x 1752 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging. It is likely to measure 285x185x5.7mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to come with an 11-inch LCD display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to house an 8,000mAh battery that also supports 45W charging just like others in the series.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

Valve makes changes to its sale policies, brings shorter discount cycle on Steam

Gaming

Valve makes changes to its sale policies, brings shorter discount cycle on Steam

Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India

News

Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

Lenovo Legion Y90 To be Launched Soon

Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Gloo Wall और Motor Bike स्किन पाने का मौका, शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट

बिहार के इस युवक ने किया कमाल, Google को पढ़ाया 'सिक्योरिटी' का पाठ

फेसबुक के इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा, मार्क जुकरबर्ग को भी नहीं रही होगी इसकी उम्मीद

Realme 9 Pro 5G और Realme 9 Pro+ 5G स्मार्टफोन 16 फरवरी को होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh तक बैटरी समेत मिलेंगे कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp के Delete For Everyone फीचर में होने वाला है बड़ा बदलाव, बढ़ेगी टाइम लिमिट

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update
Lenovo Legion Y90 To be Launched Soon

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 To be Launched Soon
Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India

News

Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India
Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Gaming

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers