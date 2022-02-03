Samsung has announced to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9. The company is expected to launch two major product lines at the event: Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series. Turns out, the tablets are already available for pre-order in some parts of the world, including Europe and France. The listing on retailer websites of these regions has revealed the full specifications and details of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. Notably, the specifications of the tabs are more or less the same but the pricing of these products differs from one place to another. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 expected pricing

As spotted on some European e-commerce websites, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes at a pre-order price of €970 (approx Rs 82,100), while Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are priced at €999 (approx Rs 84,500) and €1,699 (approx Rs 1,43,700), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Ultra expected specifications

As reported by tipster Evan Blass, the premium model Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch 2960x1848px Super AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet measures 326.4×280.6×5.5 mm and weighs 728 grams.

The tablet is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and house an 11,200mAh battery that comes with 45W charging. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with S Pen and USB-C.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is likely to sport a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 2800 x 1752 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging. It is likely to measure 285x185x5.7mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to come with an 11-inch LCD display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to house an 8,000mAh battery that also supports 45W charging just like others in the series.