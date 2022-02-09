comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with up to 16GB RAM, 120Hz display launched: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with up to 16GB RAM, 120Hz display launched: Price, specs

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event with 120Hz display, up to 11,200mAh battery, Android 12 OS for a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs 52,000).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series global launch

Samsung’s big event for the year — Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 kicked off on Wednesday. As follows the tradition, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship lineup was displayed at the event. While the headline announcements were the trio in the Galaxy series, the company also unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. Here are the entire details of the Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablets- Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in pics: Bigger display, better cameras

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series global price, availability

Samsung has refreshed its tablet series with three new devices — Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The vanilla model’s price is set at $699 (roughly Rs 52,000) for the 8GB/128GB storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Tab S8+’s regular variant will cost $899 (roughly Rs 67,000). The high-end model from the series carries a price tag of $1,099 (roughly Rs 82,000) for the base version. In terms of availability, the new Galaxy Tab series will go on sale in select markets from February 25. Also Read - New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks reveal everything about Samsung’s upcoming devices

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features, and specs

Talking about the features, the base model, Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch LTPS WQXGA display with 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. While the Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA+ panel with 2,800 x 1,752-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The top-of-the-line variant, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a wide 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,960 x 1,848-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. All three models flaunt a slim profile, with slightly thick bezels surrounding the perimeters upfront. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series up for pre-orders: Here’s how to book

The new Tab S8 lineup is powered by an unspecified 64-bit octa-core processor fabricated on a 4nm process. The S8 and S8 Plus come in two storage configurations — 8/128GB, and 12/256GB. As for the Galaxy S8 Ultra, Samsung has added another option of 16/512GB storage. All three tablets have expandable storage support of up to 1TB via microSD card. On the software front, the company has put the latest Android 12 software with custom OneUI 4 skin layered on top.

For biometrics, the new Tab S8 gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. For backup, Samsung has packed in an 8,000mAh battery on the Tab S8, a 10,900mAh battery on Tab S8+, and a huge 11,200mAh battery on the Tab S8 Ultra. The models have superfast charging support of up to 45W. Like previous iterations, the new series boasts Samsung Knox security. On the camera front, the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ equip a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the rear side, while the Tab S8 Ultra gets a dual-camera setup housing a 12-megapixel wide lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A dual front camera array with a 13-megapixel (AF) sensor, along with a 6-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with flash rest at the center of the display. Samsung has partnered with Google for even better video calling and live sharing experiences through Google Duo

As for the rest of the specs, the South Korean tech giant has embedded quad speakers on the new S8 Tab series that are tuned by AKG. The new models bundle an S Pen stylus, book cover keyboard, protective standing cover. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, magnetic connector, 5G, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO. Sensors onboard include- accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and Wireless Samsung DeX support.

  Published Date: February 9, 2022 9:28 PM IST

Best Sellers