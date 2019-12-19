comscore Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen reportedly in the works | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen support reportedly in the works

The rumored Galaxy Tab is expected to be the successor version of Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) Tablet.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 5:21 PM IST
Galaxy Tab S6 Review (4)

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy’ series may be primarily associated with smartphones, but the line-up also includes other products such as tablets and smartwatches. Earlier this year, the South Korean technology major globally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6. Now the company is expected to launch another tablet with up to 10-inch display and S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet leak detailed

According to SamMobile, the new Galaxy Tab will have model numbers of SM-P610 and SM-P615. What makes this even more interesting is that the device with the model number SM-P610 could be the successor version of Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) Tablet which has an SM-P600 model number. The SM-P615 however, could be the LTE version of the SM-P610 tablet. The new Galaxy Tabs are likely to have S Pen support for performing various functions and utilize its screen-estate.

S Pen features

The Samsung S Pen offers many interesting features such as, If you hover the S Pen over the screen and press the S Pen button, it will open the Air Command panel, which is a way for accessing frequently used apps or taking notes. You can also do a ‘smart select’ of an area and perform actions such as sharing/saving, and capture screenshots to write or doodle on them, among other things using the S Pen.

The S Pen can further translate on-the-go. All you need to do is hover the pen over a word to translate it. However, the device needs to be connected to Wi-Fi to use the feature. Additionally, there are several other nifty features such as writing memos on the screen even when the screen is turned off.

The source didn’t reveal a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Tabs either and only said that it could be in the premium mid-range device segment. The tablet is likely to feature a 10.1-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by an Exynos or Qualcomm chipset paired with 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

