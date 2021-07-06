Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch, more expected at August 11 event

Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 according to a report by the South Korean publication, Digital Daily. Apart from the date, the report also states that the company will launch a total of five products during the event, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone arrives in India: Sub-15,000 price and more exciting features

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch

The report claims that the online-only Galaxy Unpacked will be held on August 11 at 11 PM Korean time (7:30 PM IST). The event will be streamed live on the company's official website and on its YouTube channel. Samsung is yet to confirm the official date of its upcoming Unpacked event.

Here we will be taking a look at everything we expect the company to launch during its August 11 event.

New foldable smartphones

Samsung during the event is expected to reveal the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. A report from The Korea Hereld states that the company could also launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite alongside the two other foldable smartphones. Some renders of all of the new foldable smartphones have already surfaced online and provided us with a look at how the new devices could end up looking like. Take note that there are a few rumours that the planned Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could have been cancelled due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Reports also suggest that the new foldables will launch at a 20 percent cheaper price compared to their predecessors.

Other products

Other products that the company is expected to launch at the event include Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The new Galaxy Watch series will run the new unified operating system Samsung has built-in collaboration with Google. Few key specifications, image renders and price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 have also been leaked.