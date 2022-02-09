comscore Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Highlights: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Highlights: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra launched

Samsung launched a host of new products including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is like a new Note replacement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be commencing in a few hours from now. This will be Samsung’s first mega event for the year 2022. The Galaxy Unpacked event will give us the South Korean company’s flagship series for the year 2022. The company is also expected to make some major announcements during the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in pics: Bigger display, better cameras

Samsung is going to be big on the concept of metaverse to introduce the new Galaxy flagship series. Apart from the usual virtual launch setup, interested users will be able to join the event in the metaverse. This is aimed to give a live feel to the entire event. It will be complete with customizable avatars and a Samsung venue where the launch will happen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Expected Launches

In terms of products that might be launched at the event, there’s a lot riding on the event. Samsung will introduce the flagship Galaxy S22 series which will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung might also introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 at the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How to watch event in the metaverse today

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live stream event here:

LIVE UPDATES
21:41 PM IST 9 Feb

Here are the major announcements at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event

In the smartphones department, Samsung launched:

Galaxy S22 Series 

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung S22 Ultra

Tab S8 Series

The Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Other Announcements

Samsung Wallet

Updates to OneUI 4

21:25 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung Wallet introduced

Samsung introduces new Wallet that will support various forms of IDs, credit, debit cards and more. Fun fact: The Samsung Wallet will also provide access to Cryptocurrencies.

21:23 PM IST 9 Feb

Take a look at the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Here’s a look at the new Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet

21:22 PM IST 9 Feb

Galaxy Tab S8 series launched

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Tab S8 series including the Ultra version with up to 1TB storage. The Tab S8 Ultra is priced at $1099. The Tab S8+ is priced at $899 and the Tab S8 is priced at $699.

21:14 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Tab S8

The Galaxy Tab S8 has been unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The new tablet will feature an 11-inch LTPS WQXGA display with 2560×1600 resolution. It will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. 

The new Galaxy Tab S8

21:11 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price revealed

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at a price of $1,199. The phone will be available in four variants

  • 8GB+128GB
  • 12GB+256GB
  • 12GB+512GB
  • 12GB+1TB
21:10 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung's Partnership with YouTube

Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer at YouTube takes the stage. He talks about the camera prowess of the new camera on the Galaxy S22 series. There will be some YouTube-specific features on Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra. The buyers of these phones will also get YouTube Premium.

21:03 PM IST 9 Feb

Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Nightography feature

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will support pixel binning technology. The 108-megapixel lens will support this feature. The camera will also use AI to enhance in low-light situations with Nightography and Night Solution. 

20:59 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera

The Ultra will get a quad-camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. The front camera uses a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

20:57 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Chipset

Samsung has not disclosed the processor of the new Galaxy 22 Ultra. However, Samsung S22 Series will either feature the Exynos 2200 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both of these processors are built using 4nm architecture.

20:56 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The display will support up to 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

20:52 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung now comes to the beast Galaxy S22 Ultra

This is the first Samsung Galaxy S series device to get an inbuilt S-Pen. The phone will be getting all the Note features. The phone gets Corning Glass Victus Plus is used exclusively on the S22 Ultra. 

20:50 PM IST 9 Feb

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22

20:43 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung talks Galaxy S22 Camera

The phones get a triple-lens primary camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera gets a 10MP lens.

20:38 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung partners with UNDP to reduce overall carbon footprint

UNDP commends Samsung for its partnership and its attempts to reduce and reverse the impact of climate change. 

20:34 PM IST 9 Feb

The event has begun with Samsung's environment-friendly intiatives

Samsung claims that it is innovating for a better future. Samsung will also be partnering with the United States to achieve climate goals. 

20:27 PM IST 9 Feb

First time when Galaxy Note series will merge with Galaxy S series

This will be the first time that Samsung will merge the Galaxy Note series with the standard flagships in the S line-up. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the next best offering for a buyer who wants to stick to the functionality of the Note line-up. Samsung has discontinued the Note line-up to focus on the foldable and flippable display devices.

19:27 PM IST 9 Feb

Expected pricing of Galaxy S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will definitely be a step up in terms of hardware. This is the flagship after all. However, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may be priced similar to the launch price of the Galaxy S21 series, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, Samsung might pull down the RAM on the Galaxy S22 in the entry variant. The S22 might come with 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB that was the entry point for the Galaxy S21.  

18:40 PM IST 9 Feb

Samsung plans to make some big eco-friendly initiatives at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event

18:20 PM IST 9 Feb

How to watch Samsung event in the metaverse

In order to experience the Samsung event live within the Metaverse, you will need to visit Decentraland. The Decentraland platform is a virtual space that uses Blockchain technology to operate. 

Once you visit Decentraland, you’ll see an Explore option on the top right of the page. Once you click on that, you’ll see two options: ‘Play using your wallet’ and ‘Play as guest’. 

Samsung-Metaverse

Play using your wallet: In order to use this option you will need to create a MetaMask wallet or log-in using your existing one. If you use this option, you will be able to purchase NFTs and other digital assets at the event. 

Play as Guest: This is the more simple version and you just have to sign in by providing your name. Once you enter Decentraland, you’ll get to customize your avatar in multiple ways. You will then be dropped outside the Samsung 837X venue for the event. 

17:07 PM IST 9 Feb

How and when to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event LIVE

Samsung will be streaming the event live via its official social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and on streaming platform YouTube. The event will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Samsung will also be using the Metaverse to showcase its latest and greatest gadgets. Since the pandemic, there’s an added emphasis on virtual events. Metaverse is the next best thing available.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 5:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 10:14 PM IST

