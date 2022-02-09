Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be commencing in a few hours from now. This will be Samsung’s first mega event for the year 2022. The Galaxy Unpacked event will give us the South Korean company’s flagship series for the year 2022. The company is also expected to make some major announcements during the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in pics: Bigger display, better cameras

Samsung is going to be big on the concept of metaverse to introduce the new Galaxy flagship series. Apart from the usual virtual launch setup, interested users will be able to join the event in the metaverse. This is aimed to give a live feel to the entire event. It will be complete with customizable avatars and a Samsung venue where the launch will happen.

Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Expected Launches

In terms of products that might be launched at the event, there's a lot riding on the event. Samsung will introduce the flagship Galaxy S22 series which will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung might also introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 at the event.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live stream event here: