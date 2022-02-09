Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be commencing in a few hours from now. This will be Samsung’s first mega event for the year 2022. The Galaxy Unpacked event will give us the South Korean company’s flagship series for the year 2022. The company is also expected to make some major announcements during the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How to watch event in the metaverse today
Samsung is going to be big on the concept of metaverse to introduce the new Galaxy flagship series. Apart from the usual virtual launch setup, interested users will be able to join the event in the metaverse. This is aimed to give a live feel to the entire event. It will be complete with customizable avatars and a Samsung venue where the launch will happen. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more
Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Expected Launches
In terms of products that might be launched at the event, there’s a lot riding on the event. Samsung will introduce the flagship Galaxy S22 series which will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung might also introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 at the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: Here's everything we know so far
LIVE UPDATES
Samsung plans to make some big eco-friendly initiatives at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event
The world is in our hands 🌎 🤲 Stay tuned and watch till the end of #SamsungUnpacked to see how we’re working with @BTS_twt to save it.
👉 https://t.co/DIakqCJlkZ #GalaxyxBTS pic.twitter.com/hS4l2wbF2K
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 9, 2022
How to watch Samsung event in the metaverse
In order to experience the Samsung event live within the Metaverse, you will need to visit Decentraland. The Decentraland platform is a virtual space that uses Blockchain technology to operate.
Once you visit Decentraland, you’ll see an Explore option on the top right of the page. Once you click on that, you’ll see two options: ‘Play using your wallet’ and ‘Play as guest’.
Play using your wallet: In order to use this option you will need to create a MetaMask wallet or log-in using your existing one. If you use this option, you will be able to purchase NFTs and other digital assets at the event.
Play as Guest: This is the more simple version and you just have to sign in by providing your name. Once you enter Decentraland, you’ll get to customize your avatar in multiple ways. You will then be dropped outside the Samsung 837X venue for the event.
How and when to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event LIVE
Samsung will be streaming the event live via its official social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and on streaming platform YouTube. The event will start at 8:30 PM IST.
Samsung will also be using the Metaverse to showcase its latest and greatest gadgets. Since the pandemic, there’s an added emphasis on virtual events. Metaverse is the next best thing available.