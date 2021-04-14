Samsung has announced that will host yet another Galaxy Unpacked event this year, which is scheduled to take place on April 28. The event is expected to see the arrival of the ‘most powerful Galaxy.’ Also Read - Samsung working on sensor-shift camera feature for better photo quality

The company has released a short teaser video for the same to give us an idea. However, there isn’t any word on what device is expected to arrive. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with quite an old Snapdragon 855+ chip launched

Samsung’s most powerful Galaxy coming on April 28

Since Samsung has already introduced one of its flagship smartphone series already, the product that will launch on April 28 is a brain-scratcher. Our minds might incline towards new Galaxy foldable smartphones but those aren’t expected to launch until later this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 live images leaked online

Hence, we can expect the ‘most powerful Galaxy’ to be a Samsung laptop. This inkling is further ignited by the official teaser, which hints at a laptop in tow.

Samsung is most likely to launch the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung notebooks’ rumours have been making the rounds lately.

As per the leaks, the laptops are expected to be powered by the 11th Gen Intel processors and come in 13-inch and 15-inch screen variants. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is expected to come with an S Pen support to further ease out the usability.

Leaked images of the Galaxy devices have also appeared. The pictures hint at a silver colour option for both laptops.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Pro 360 are expected to rival the latest Microsoft Surface 4, which comes with both Intel 11th Gen and AMD processors. The laptop gets two display options: 13.5-inch and 15-inch and are available to buy in the US, Canada, and Japan. Its availability in India and other markets remain unknown.

However, we don’t have an official word on this and it remains to be seen what all is launched at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Stay tuned to know more about it.