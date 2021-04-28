As announced previously, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event is scheduled to take place today and will witness the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy product, which is claimed to be the “most powerful Galaxy” device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G arrives in India: Here are its top features

While we lack concrete information on the same, chances are that it could be the new Samsung Galaxy laptop. Keep on reading to know more about this and how you can watch today's Samsung event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April event: How to watch?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 10 am ET, which is 7:30 pm IST and will be a virtual event. Hence, it's live-stream can be watched via the company's website and even the YouTube channel.

You can also visit Samsung’s social media channels such as Twitter to know more about the products being launched at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April event: What to expect?

Samsung is most likely to launch the rumoured Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops. There could be an affordable Samsung Chromebook on the list too.

As per the rumours, both the Galaxy Book Pro and the Book Pro 360 are expected to be powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and come in two screen sizes: 13-inch and 15.5-inch.

While the Galaxy Book Pro is expected to fall in the mid-range category, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be a premium laptop with support for the S Pen. Both devices are expected to stand in the ring against the latest Microsoft Surface 4.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Book Go Chromebook, which will be an affordable laptop option out of the lot. It is expected to be powered by an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and run Chrome OS.

However, we still lack official information regarding the same and need to wait for the event to take place for a better idea.

We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.