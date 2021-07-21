Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready to unfold event on August 11: What to expect

Samsung has officially announced that it will be holding its next Unpacked launch event on August 11 at 7:30 PM IST. At the event, the company is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. The company in its invite event featured an outline for both the phones, and the event is being called Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready to unfold. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget phone to launch in India today: Check specs, price

Apart from the two foldables, the company is expected to launch its new Galaxy smartwatches along with the new unified Wear platform developed in collaboration with Google.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch?

Samsung will be holding the Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready to unfold event virtually with no in-person audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will kick off on August 11 at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live via YouTube and the company’s official website.

As usual, at the beginning of the event, Samsung will post all of the details of the upcoming devices without the pricing details on its Newsroom website.

Samsung has also announced that customers can reserve “its next flagship” before the launch and get an increased trade-in credit and 12 months of Samsung Care+ at a discounted rate.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready to unfold: What to expect?

According to an earlier leak by Evan Blass, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks very similar to the current-gen Galaxy Z Fold 2, with the major change being S-Pen compatibility.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks have showcased that the device will be getting a major overhaul with a larger display on the outside and many design changes.

Another major highlight of the event would be the introduction of the new Galaxy smartwatches. These will be the first smartwatches that the smartphone giant has developed to run Google’s Wear OS, shifting from the Tizen OS. These will also be the first to showcase the new Wear OS developed by Samsung and Google, which was initially announced at Google’s I/O 2021 developers conference. We expect the company to launch both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the event.

The company might even launch a new pair of TWS earphones or some other product at the event.