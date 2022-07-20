Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event On August 10 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Teaser Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has finally been confirmed by Samsung. Yesterday the company had posted a cryptic tweet hinting at the launch date but now, we have the official announcement. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be conducted on August 10 Samsung has also shared a teaser hinting at the launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices. Also Read - Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch date in a cryptic tweet

Samsung, in its invite, stated, “Join Samsung Electronics on August 10 to learn how the company is pushing boundaries, defying conventions and opening doors to new experiences. Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET or 6.30 pm IST.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10: Report

Samsung has not revealed the products that it will launch but the teaser sent out with the invitation gives us a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Prior to the discontinuation of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, Samsung also revealed the flagship Note device in the second half of the year. However, now the second Unpacked event of the year will focus a lot on foldable devices. Samsung is also expected to launch the next generation of Galaxy Watch series.

The mini teaser on Samsung’s official website shows the Galaxy Z Flip 4 flipping around. We get a good look at the hinge of the phone. Going by the video, it seems the Samsung device will come in a new purplish colour which Galaxy devices have been known to sport. We got a hint about the colour from the cryptic tweet shared by the company’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

With just a few weeks to go, we can expect Samsung to roll out more information about the Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the coming days. Stay tuned to BGR.in for the latest information on the event.