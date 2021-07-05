comscore Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected

News

Samsung's next big event to kick off at 10 AM EST on August 11, Galaxy foldables, Galaxy Watch 4 unwrapping, here's when and how you can watch the live event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to happen next month and the tech giant has confirmed to showcase the products that most of us anticipated to be unveiled at MWC 2021. The products in question are the long-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables, and Samsung’s new wearable the Galaxy Watch 4. While Samsung MWC 2021 event was mostly about software, we will witness the consumer product launch on August 11 at the next UNPACKED event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design leaked: Expect dual-tone finish and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: When is it happening, how to watch the live event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 10 AM EST (7:30 PM IST) on August 11. Viewers can watch the unwrapping of new the Galaxy foldables, Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, and the new Galaxy Buds 2 via the company’s official website www.samsung.com Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders reveal its possible design: Here's a look

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Products that will unfold next month

Starting with Galaxy Z Fold 3, the replacement to Galaxy Note this year will be unveiled at the UNPACKED event in August. The new foldable is confirmed to have S Pen support. As per reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to feature two Super AMOLED panels with the cover screen measuring 6.23-inch and the internal display measuring 7.55-inch. Geekbench listing suggests the phone to equip a Snapdragon 888 chip paired with 12 GB of RAM. On the camera front, the foldable could likely get a triple main camera setup, a 16-megapixel under-display camera up front, and a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display. As for the pricing, reports speculate the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to tag a price slightly cheaper than the previous iteration. Also Read - Samsung's next-gen foldables could be 20 percent cheaper: Here's why

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Galaxy Unpacked Event August 11, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 features, Galaxy Z Fold 3 features, Galaxy Unpacked event livestream, Samsung news, Samsung smartphone launch, upcoming Samsung phone launch, Samsung, Samsung India

Source: Evan Blass

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, renders suggest the phone to have a flip design somewhat similar to Moto Razr 2020. The foldable could feature a 6.7-inch 120HZ internal display and a 1.9-inch external display. At the helm, there could be a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The device could be backed by a 3,300mAh battery and have 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Galaxy Unpacked Event August 11, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 features, Galaxy Z Fold 3 features, Galaxy Unpacked event livestream, Samsung news, Samsung smartphone launch, upcoming Samsung phone launch, Samsung, Samsung India

Coming to the Galaxy Watch 4, the center of discussion around the new wearable would be the new Wear OS, details about which were revealed at MWC 2021. As per leaked renders, the new smartwatch from Samsung’s wearable lineup could feature a circular build. The latest Galaxy Watch model won’t sport a rotating bezel but rather come with a slimmer profile as compared to the previous iteration. The new Galaxy Watch 4 could launch in two dial sizes- 40mm, 44mm, and have an integrated bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor for monitoring body composition.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Galaxy Unpacked Event August 11, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 features, Galaxy Z Fold 3 features, Galaxy Unpacked event livestream, Samsung news, Samsung smartphone launch, upcoming Samsung phone launch, Samsung, Samsung India

Image: 91Mobiles

Lastly, the Galaxy Buds 2 could get refreshing bright colour coats this time. Leaks suggest that the new Buds could be priced between $149 and $169. Unlike the previous iteration, the Galaxy Buds 2 will likely ditch the active noise cancellation feature. While other details are scarce right now, we will get details on the core aspects at the next big Samsung event next month. Stay tuned!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2021 1:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected

OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
This is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could look like

News

This is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could look like
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 design revealed in new leak: How it will look like?

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 design revealed in new leak: How it will look like?
Samsung's next-gen foldables could be 20 percent cheaper

Mobiles

Samsung's next-gen foldables could be 20 percent cheaper
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

हिंदी समाचार

Dizo Star 300 और Dizo Star 500 फोन हुए लॉन्च, 2000 रुपये से कम है कीमत

PUBG के नए टीजर में नजर आए मंदिर और जेल, मिलेगा self-revive फीचर

Redmi Note 10 Pro की कीमत में एक बार फिर हुआ इजाफा, जानिये नए दाम

Free Fire Redeem Codes For 5th July: फ्री मिलेगा Custom Room Cards, जानिए क्या है कोड

ZTE ला सकता है 20GB RAM वाला फोन, कंपनी अडंर-डिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा वाले हैंडसेट पर भी कर रही काम

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected
OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

News

OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?
Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date

Mobiles

Nokia G20 budget smartphone launches in India: Check price, sale date
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

News

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now
Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

News

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers