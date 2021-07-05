Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, more expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to happen next month and the tech giant has confirmed to showcase the products that most of us anticipated to be unveiled at MWC 2021. The products in question are the long-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables, and Samsung’s new wearable the Galaxy Watch 4. While Samsung MWC 2021 event was mostly about software, we will witness the consumer product launch on August 11 at the next UNPACKED event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design leaked: Expect dual-tone finish and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: When is it happening, how to watch the live event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 10 AM EST (7:30 PM IST) on August 11. Viewers can watch the unwrapping of new the Galaxy foldables, Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, and the new Galaxy Buds 2 via the company's official website www.samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Products that will unfold next month

Starting with Galaxy Z Fold 3, the replacement to Galaxy Note this year will be unveiled at the UNPACKED event in August. The new foldable is confirmed to have S Pen support. As per reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to feature two Super AMOLED panels with the cover screen measuring 6.23-inch and the internal display measuring 7.55-inch. Geekbench listing suggests the phone to equip a Snapdragon 888 chip paired with 12 GB of RAM. On the camera front, the foldable could likely get a triple main camera setup, a 16-megapixel under-display camera up front, and a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display. As for the pricing, reports speculate the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to tag a price slightly cheaper than the previous iteration.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, renders suggest the phone to have a flip design somewhat similar to Moto Razr 2020. The foldable could feature a 6.7-inch 120HZ internal display and a 1.9-inch external display. At the helm, there could be a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The device could be backed by a 3,300mAh battery and have 15W wireless charging support.

Coming to the Galaxy Watch 4, the center of discussion around the new wearable would be the new Wear OS, details about which were revealed at MWC 2021. As per leaked renders, the new smartwatch from Samsung’s wearable lineup could feature a circular build. The latest Galaxy Watch model won’t sport a rotating bezel but rather come with a slimmer profile as compared to the previous iteration. The new Galaxy Watch 4 could launch in two dial sizes- 40mm, 44mm, and have an integrated bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor for monitoring body composition.

Lastly, the Galaxy Buds 2 could get refreshing bright colour coats this time. Leaks suggest that the new Buds could be priced between $149 and $169. Unlike the previous iteration, the Galaxy Buds 2 will likely ditch the active noise cancellation feature. While other details are scarce right now, we will get details on the core aspects at the next big Samsung event next month. Stay tuned!