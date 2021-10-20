Samsung is all geared up to host its second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event at 7.30 pm IST today, October 20. The company had organised the first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event back in August this year. At this event, the company had launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. This year, it is expected that the tech giant might launch Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S21, BESPOKE Edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Tab 8 series. Also Read - Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part-2: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. You can catch the live updates about the event on the company’s official website. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to watch the event live.

Samsung Unpacked Part 2 will be streaming live on October 20 at 7.30pm IST. Stay tuned to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology. #SamsungUnpacked #Samsung https://t.co/IdPoUn8ZE2 — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) October 14, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Part 2: What to expect

Samsung has not revealed the names of the products that it will launch today. As per the official website, “Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.”

Going by the official teaser, Samsung will launch the products in different colours including blue, pink, yellow, white and black. In addition to this, it might also launch the Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S21 and BESPOKE Edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 series that includes Galaxy Tab 8, Galaxy Tab 8+ and Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra are also expected to be launched today at the event.

It is expected that Samsung might also launch a redesign or update for apps like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and others.