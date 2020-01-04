It’s a new year, and with a new year we are prepared for the next generation of Samsung flagship device revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. This time around rumors claim that the flagship device will probably be called Samsung Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S11. And now according to a promotional video that was accidentally uploaded to the Samsung press video channel before time, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event set to happen on February 11. It was first noticed by Max Weinbach (of XDA Developers) and Twitter user @water8192.

And previous leaks revealed the key features of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2’s. These were released in the latest software build released by the company. Latest One UI 2.0 update comes with added strings, resources and code that reveal details of upcoming flagship smartphones. The Korean company is expected to launch Galaxy S11 (likely to be called Galaxy S20) and Galaxy Fold 2 in the first half of 2020. A previous build had revealed high refresh rate display and camera modes. The new update has revealed more information about these upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 features revealed

Since the information has appeared in the official build of software released by Samsung, it is likely to make its way to final devices. The information appeared in the official One UI 2.0 update released for Galaxy Note 9 yesterday. XDA Developers took these strings from various system APKs and decoded using APKTool. This new software reveals more details of Directors View, which first appeared in earlier copies of the Samsung Camera APK. The new software reveals that this mode will allow users to record and swap between different lenses on next Galaxy S flagship.

The strings also reveal that you will be able to select a subject to focus on the Galaxy S20. It will automatically track them and allow you to get close up shots of a subject. This could replicate the features seen with Filmic Pro app on the iPhone. The next feature is called Single Take Photo, which will use AI to take pictures and videos of any scene. XDA speculates that this will be similar to Google’s Photobooth mode. This might be able to click pictures by automatically knowing when to click a good photo. It might be announced as an update to shot suggestion feature introduced with the Galaxy S10 series last year.

The new Samsung Camera app also reveals that the company might be bringing back the Pro Video feature. The company removed that feature recently and might be having a change of mind. With new version of Pro Mode, Samsung will allow you to change the exposure, shutter speed, color tone and ISO manually. For Galaxy S20, Samsung seems to be working on four new effect for its Live Focus mode. There are titled Artify, Mono, Side light and Vintage. The Glitch effect also reportedly shows up as a bokeh effect along with a Live Focus Video effect. This new One UI update also reveals super fast charging support for the Galaxy Fold 2. There is a file titled "bloom_front_charging_effect_superfast" and we know that Galaxy Fold 2020 is codenamed bloom. The file reveals that the next Galaxy Fold will support Super Fast Charging which could mean a minimum of 25W or a maximum of 45W fast charging. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with a smaller front display and thus a smaller battery. Samsung is also expected to copy Apple and add a battery health feature to its smartphones. There are strings about this feature in the Samsung Settings app. The setting will allow users to check the health of the battery of your phone. This means you will know when to replace the battery of your phone before it dies on you. Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S11 series in February. The rumors claim that it will be unveiled on February 18. At the event, the Korean company might tease Galaxy Fold 2 and make it official in April like last year.