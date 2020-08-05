comscore Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect
News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect

News

Check out how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live today evening as the brand unveils the Galaxy Note 20 series along with other new Samsung products.

  • Updated: August 5, 2020 11:21 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak

Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event will take place today and the South Korean brand is expected to announce some major tech, starting with the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The tech giant is also expected to launch a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE, and more. If you want to catch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live today, you can check out the live stream by first registering here. Note that the stream starts at 7:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). So you may want to complete the registration before that time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

If you have no idea about the event, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is one of the brand’s biggest launch events for a bunch of new tech. Being hosted completely online this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the brand is expected to launch 5 major tech products this year. Ahead of the launch this evening, let’s have a quick look at what to expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Watch: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

The first of the five is pretty much obvious, and that is Samsung’s next lineup of flagship Note-series phones. This year, this will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Note 20 series will succeed in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series from last year and similarly, will emphasize performance, a big high-resolution display, S-Pen support, and other Note-series features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked video tells us everything there is to know

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Next up, we can expect a much-waited successor for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The new foldable from the company is one we’ve been seeing leaks of for months now. Likely to be named the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the new folding phone will feature a similar design to the original Fold with some hardware changes here and there.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Third, we have the Galaxy Tab S7. Succeeding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 series, the Tab S7 is also expected to feature a similar design like its predecessor along with new hardware and more optimized software tweaks.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live

If we take that as a hint to the remaining two products, these could likely be a smart-wearable, and a pair of earbuds. Based on numerous leaks, these could be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 11:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 5, 2020 11:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know
Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers on iPhones, Android flagships

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers on iPhones, Android flagships

Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India

News

Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

News

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know
August 5, 2020 - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Virtual Event: Here's What We Know So Far

Brand Solution

August 5, 2020 - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Virtual Event: Here's What We Know So Far
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री में मिल रहा ROG Phone 3, जीतने के लिए सॉल्व करनी होगी पज्जल

Sony का 55इंच 4K TV भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Mi TV Stick, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 सीरीज का लॉन्च आज, ये होंगी खूबियां और ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Oppo Reno 4 Pro भारत में 5 कैमरा, 8 GB रैम के साथ सेल पर आया, 36 मिनट में हो जाता है फुल चार्ज

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All you need to know
Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India

News

Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

News

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers