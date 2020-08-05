Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event will take place today and the South Korean brand is expected to announce some major tech, starting with the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The tech giant is also expected to launch a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE, and more. If you want to catch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live today, you can check out the live stream by first registering here. Note that the stream starts at 7:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). So you may want to complete the registration before that time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

If you have no idea about the event, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is one of the brand's biggest launch events for a bunch of new tech. Being hosted completely online this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the brand is expected to launch 5 major tech products this year. Ahead of the launch this evening, let's have a quick look at what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

The first of the five is pretty much obvious, and that is Samsung's next lineup of flagship Note-series phones. This year, this will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Note 20 series will succeed in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series from last year and similarly, will emphasize performance, a big high-resolution display, S-Pen support, and other Note-series features.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Next up, we can expect a much-waited successor for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The new foldable from the company is one we’ve been seeing leaks of for months now. Likely to be named the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the new folding phone will feature a similar design to the original Fold with some hardware changes here and there.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Third, we have the Galaxy Tab S7. Succeeding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 series, the Tab S7 is also expected to feature a similar design like its predecessor along with new hardware and more optimized software tweaks.

Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live

If we take that as a hint to the remaining two products, these could likely be a smart-wearable, and a pair of earbuds. Based on numerous leaks, these could be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series.