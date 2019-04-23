comscore
Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked with a new hinged stand, 17.5-inch display and more

As previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy View 2 may come with Exynos 7885 SoC along with 3GB RAM under the model number SM-T927A.

Image credit: SamMobile

Press renders for the rumored tablet from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy View 2 has leaked online. The latest renders paint a clear picture on what we can expect from the tablet when the company finally launches it. In addition to this, the renders also showcase the difference in design when compared to the original Samsung Galaxy View that launched back in 2015. This comes almost eight months after the Galaxy View 2 was initially spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG websites.

The leaked renders were initially reported by SamMobile, and the new leak indicates that the Samsung Galaxy View 2 may be launching soon in the market. Taking a closer look at the renders, we see that the Galaxy View 2 will come with a new design for the built-in hinge-like stand. As pointed out in the report, the new device will come with a redesigned hinge that will be more “ergonomic” to improve its usability. The new design of the “hinged kickstand” is at a 30 degree when opened in the upright angle. This angle imitates the positioning of a drafting desk.

Samsung also seems to have redesigned the Galaxy View 2 to make it “more compact” than the original Galaxy View. As part of the new design, the device is likely to come with a 17.5-inch display instead of the 18.4-inch display that we saw in the original. As part of the changes to the design, the company seems to have removed the integrated handle that was present in the first generation Galaxy View. In place of that, the rear kickstand now comes with a hole in the middle that can be used as a grip while transporting the device.

The renders also indicate that this new device will head to AT&T in the United States. It is unclear if Samsung is planning to launch an unlocked variant of the device outside the United States or if the company is working on a cellular version of the device. The report confirmed that Samsung is currently planning to launch a Wi-Fi version of the device, which may come with Exynos 7885 SoC along with 3GB RAM under the model number SM-T927A.

