Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable phone with six cameras launched: Check features

The Samsung Galaxy W20 5G has been launched in China with Snapdragon 55 Plus SoC, dual display, and a total of six cameras. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 7:38 PM IST
Earlier this year, Samsung showed off its first foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs  1.65 lakh in India. This Samsung phone comes with an out-folding mechanism. Now, the South Korean giant has launched its second foldable phone in China, which features a glass-sandwich and hinge-based design. Samsung’s new offering folds in on itself horizontally, while Motorola’s foldable Razr phone folds in on itself vertically.

The company will be selling Samsung W20 in 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage option. This foldable device also offers support for 5G connectivity, allowing you to have a high-speed, low-latency network experience, and fast download speed. It features a total of six cameras, and a notch on the main display. Read on to know more about the device.

Samsung Galaxy W20 specifications, features

The Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch (1536 x 2152p) Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3 and HDR10+ support. The new foldable phone ships with the old Android 9 Pie OS-based One UI out of the box. It is built around a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with 5G support.

For photography sessions, there is a 10-megapixel for capturing selfies camera. It is above the smaller screen of the phone. When unfolded, you will find dual cameras on top of the main screen. This includes a 10-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel RGB depth snapper. At the back of the phone, Samsung has added three cameras. These include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Samsung W20 5G smartphone is backed by a 4,235mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast wired and wireless charging tech. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as AKG-tuned speakers. The device supports Dolby Atmos, and Samsung DeX too. Connectivity options of the foldable phone are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS/ GLONASS, and more. Besides, the company is also offering the Care+ service with Galaxy W20. This includes a VIP hotline for support (for 18 months) and a lot more. Samsung is yet to reveal the price, pre-order, and release details of its latest foldable device.

  Published Date: November 19, 2019 7:38 PM IST

