Samsung will launch a new foldable device in China on November 19. The company recently confirmed through a teaser that the Galaxy W20 will offer support for 5G. Now, the upcoming Samsung phone has been spotted on TENAA with the model number SM-W2020. The listing not only reveals the design of the Galaxy W20, but also specifications similar to that of the Galaxy Fold.

The company’s forthcoming foldable phone measures 160.9×117.9×6.9mm, which is identical to the Galaxy Fold in its unfolded state. As per the listing, the Galaxy W20 5G will feature a 4.6-inch display on the cover. It is said to pack a 4,135mAh battery, which is a bit smaller in comparison with the Fold’s 4,380mAh battery. It is likely to come with Qualcomm’s flagship octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy W20 is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie, and support stereo speakers. The price of the W20 5G is expected to be higher than the Fold, but there is no word on what that might be just yet. The South Korean giant has received a positive response to its first-gen foldable phone in China. So the upcoming Galaxy W20 5G might sell out instantly when it launches.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

Besides, the Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh). It comes in only one variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The premium foldable smartphone was launched with Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which includes one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection along with a one-time free screen replacement. The brand also provides free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones in the retail box. The handset made its debut in only Cosmos Black color.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh