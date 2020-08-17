comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India
The Galaxy Watch 3 starts at Rs 29,990 and will go on sale starting August 27. The Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 at a price of Rs 14,990.

  • Published: August 17, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 3 in India alongside the Galaxy Buds Live. Both devices were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event alongside the new Galaxy Note 20 series. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX2 sweat resistance. In addition, they have a rated battery life of 29 hours (charging case included) and support Qi wireless charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G leaked renders reveal hole-punch display, triple rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 water resistance, LTE support, and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. Additionally, it runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5 and features a Super AMOLED display, gesture controls, and Bixby Voice assistance. Furthermore, It can automatically track heart rate, sleep, workouts, calories, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Price in India

The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm version is priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,990 for the Bluetooth and LTE variants respectively. The 45mm version on the other hand is priced at Rs 32,990 for the Bluetooth variant and Rs 38,990 for the LTE variant. The Galaxy Watch 41mm comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. The 45mm version of the watch on the other hand is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. Also Read - Samsung M31s with 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-O display launched in India at Rs. 19,499

The Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones are available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. They are priced at Rs 14,990. The watch will go sale starting August 27 and the true wireless earphones will go sale starting August 25. Both products will be available via leading e-commerce platforms, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and retail stores.

Launch offers

Samsung has announced a slew of launch offers for the Galaxy Watch 3. On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G variant, consumers will be eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live for just Rs 4,990. This offer is applicable for both 41mm and 45mm models. The pre-booking must be done at retail stores or Samsung’s official online shop between August 17 and August 26.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth model, consumers will get an instant cashback of Rs 4500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model. This offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done at Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s online shop between August 20 and August 26.

