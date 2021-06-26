comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 design revealed in new leak: Here's a look
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders reveal its possible design: Here's a look

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is soon to make its entry and its latest leak gives us an idea on how it will look like. Here are the details to know.

galaxy watch 4 leak

Image: 91Mobiles

Samsung will be soon launching its next-gen smartwatch, which is most likely to be called the Galaxy Watch 4. The watch has leaked multiple times in the past and we have new ones in store for us. The new leak gives us a glimpse of how it will look like while confirming its official name.

As per the leaked renders, Samsung is most likely to call it the Galaxy Watch 4 as opposed to the Galaxy Watch 4 Active name we have been hearing for a while now. Here’s a look at the details.

This is how Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be like

91Mobiles has got hold of the official images of the Galaxy Watch 4 via unnamed sources. If the images are to be believed, we will be in for a major change.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to go for a new design, which will a lot different from the current Galaxy Watch 3. We do get a circular dial but there won’t be any rounded sides. The bezels are also expected to be minimal and the side buttons’ shape is expected to change too.

This appears like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, except the Active branding will go missing. There are chances that it will happen for future smartwatches too.

galaxy watch 4 leak

Image: 91Mobiles

Apart from the design, the leaked renders give a hint of a few features and specifications. The watch is likely to come in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability, and GPS. There could be Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. We can also expect a number of attractive colour options.

Previous rumours also suggest that the new Samsung watch is likely to come with a blood oxygen monitor and a body composition monitor to help people measure body mass and muscles. The smartwatch is most likely to adopt WearOS and ditch TizenOS, marking a major change.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to launch on June 28, which is pretty soon. Chances are high that it will launch alone.

  Published Date: June 26, 2021 11:57 AM IST

