Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy 5 Pro India pricing announced: Check pre-book offers

News

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available for pre-order in India starting August 16. Here are the offers.

Untitled design - 2022-08-12T165019.807

Samsung has finally revealed the India pricing of its Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which debuted globally earlier this week. The two Samsung smartwatches come with BioActive sensor that helps deliver extensive readings of heart rate, blood oxygen and stress level. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 Core spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio chipset

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pricing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is launched in two size variants. The 40mm variant is priced at Rs 27,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 32,999 (LTE). The 44mm variant is priced at Rs 30,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 35,999 (LTE). Also Read - Samsung slashes Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 screen repair price for Care+ subscribers

The Watch 5 (40mm) comes in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold colors. The Watch 5 with 44mm size also comes in the Saphhire color option. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to be available for pre-booking in India starting August 16

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes in just one size variant. The sole 45mm variant is priced at Rs 44,999 (Bluetooth) in India.

The Watch 5 Pro has two color options to choose from — Black Titanium and Gray Titanium.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 5 pre-order offers

Samsung’s two newly launched smartwatches will be available for pre-order in India starting August 16 across Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores.

Galaxy Watch 5 buyers can get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at just Rs 2,999. They will also get multibank Cashback of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company is also offering an Exchange Bonus of Rs 3,000.

The Pro model buyers will get an additional bank cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase. They can get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at a price of just Rs 2,999. Samsung also offers a discount of Rs 5,000 under its Exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series comprises the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The vanilla Watch 5 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm and is made up of Armor Aluminium. On the other hand, the Watch 5 Pro offers a larger size of 45mm. It is made up of Titanium material. Samsung has now moved towards Sapphire crystal display on the new smartwatches which are said to offer durability.

The Galaxy Watch 5 duo is powered by the Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Watch 5 (40mm) packs a 284mAh battery, whereas, the Watch 5 (44mm) houses a 410mAh battery. The Watch 5 Pro has a massive 590mAh cell.

The smartwatch duo boot on WearOS 3.5 and have Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 on top of it. Both models come with a host of sensors such as an Optical Heart rate sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Temperature sensor, Bioelectrical impedance, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Gyro sensor, Barometer, and Geomagnetic Sensor.

The series comes with an LTE option as well as Bluetooth and Wifi options. It also has NFC support. Both come with a 5ATM IP68 rating.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 5:20 PM IST

