Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 full specs and press renders leaked

  Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications, press images leaked; launch expected with Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications, press images leaked; launch expected with Galaxy Note 10

Talking about the design, the Watch Active 2 is likely to remain similar to Watch Active, as per leaked images. One major change that Samsung is expected to do, is put Touch Bezel instead.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 5:51 PM IST
Image: @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 rumors recently came to existence when a report claimed that the South Korean major is planning to launch the smartwatch alongside Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is tipped to come in two different sizes. These included a larger 44mm and regular 40mm dial size for the watch. The report had also mentioned features like ECG and Fall detection in its upcoming wearable.

Talking about the design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is likely to remain similar to Watch Active, as per leaked images. One major change that Samsung is expected to do, is put Touch Bezel instead, claims a report by Sammobile. Samsung removed a rotating wheel in the first generation Galaxy Watch Active, and in Galaxy Watch Active 2 you would see similar implementation with Touch Bezels.

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Specifications

The report also mentions complete internal specs, battery capacities and more. It is noted that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will include 1.2-inch and a 1.4-inch touch display in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes respectively. Both these screens will be Super AMOLED (360×360 resolution) with Gorilla Glass DX+ protection on top. These are reportedly built to adhere to MIL-STD 810G durability standards. Samsung will launch these in aluminum and stainless steel finish with smaller model weighing at 31 grams, while the bigger 44mm variant will scale at 36 grams.

The Watch Active 2 will reportedly come with same Exynos 9110 SoC as its predecessor Galaxy Watch Active. These are said to include 768MB of RAM on the Bluetooth-only model and 1.5GB on the LTE-capable model. Both will offer 4GB of internal storage. The batteries are likely to remain at 247mAh and 340mAh respectively. It is claimed to be Samsung’s first smartwatch with Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of color options, the Black and Silver color options are expected to remain available for the entire range. Samsung is said to launch a Pink Gold variant of the watch in the 44mm size and Aluminium White Gold in 40mm.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price
Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: July 24, 2019 5:51 PM IST

